Hidroelectrica's profit up 70% YoY in Q1, despite 30% lower output

Hidroelectrica's profit up 70% YoY in Q1, despite 30% lower output. Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, announced a net profit of RON 1.29 bln (EUR 260 mln) in the first quarter, 70.2% higher compared to the same period last year. The net profit margin exceeds 50%. Not even the 30% drop in output amid adverse natural conditions, could (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]