Romania pays over 8% on 4-year bonds

Romania pays over 8% on 4-year bonds. Romania’s Ministry of Finance reopened a bond issue due in June 2026 and issued RON 366 mln (EUR 67 mln) of new papers - over 20% more compared to the target size of the issue - at a yield of 8.02%, Ziarul Financiar reported. Out of the total amount awarded, the banks bought RON 305 mln in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]