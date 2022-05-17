RO SocDem speak of broad fiscal reform, progressive taxation on the table

RO SocDem speak of broad fiscal reform, progressive taxation on the table. Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), announced on Monday, May 16, that his party would come up with amendments to the Fiscal Code by the beginning of June, implying that they should be endorsed by the end of the month to be enforced as of January 2023. There was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]