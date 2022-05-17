Impact Developer & Contractor Rakes in 1Q/2022 RON37M Property Sales Revenues, Down 5%, and RON6M Net Profit vs RON1.3M Losses in 1Q/2021

Impact Developer & Contractor Rakes in 1Q/2022 RON37M Property Sales Revenues, Down 5%, and RON6M Net Profit vs RON1.3M Losses in 1Q/2021. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor in the first quarter of 2022 posted property sales revenues worth RON37 million, down 5%, and net profit of RON6 million, from RON1.3 million losses in 1Q/2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]