One United Properties posts a turnover of 70.5 million euro and a gross profit of 42 million euro in Q1 2022. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, recorded a consolidated turnover of 70.5 million euro in the first three months of 2022, an 81% increase compared to Q1 2021. The gross profit increased almost fourfold in Q1 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]