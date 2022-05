Romania receives donation of rapid Covid-19 tests from South Korea

Romania receives donation of rapid Covid-19 tests from South Korea. South Korea donated 600,000 rapid Covid-19 tests to Romania, the Health Ministry announced. The tests will be distributed to hospitals, county ambulance services, and residential centers. They will be used for the testing of patients, to avoid outbreaks, and of potential cases, the ministry (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]