MAM Bricolaj Hits RON14M Turnover in 1Q/2022, Up 16.2% vs 1Q/2021. MAM Bricolaj, a furniture materials and accessories supplier controlled by Gavan family, in the first quarter of this year posted RON14 million turnover, up 16.2% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]