Vodafone Romania Reports EUR764M Service Revenue For Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Down 0.1% YoY. Telecom operator Vodafone Romania reported service revenue of EUR764 million for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, lower by 0.1% than the level reported in the previous financial year, in line with the financial results released Tuesday by Vodafone Group (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]