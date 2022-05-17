Culture Minister Romascanu pleads for a complete reset of the Eurovision song contest

Culture Minister Romascanu pleads for a complete reset of the Eurovision song contest. The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu (photo L), on Monday pleaded for a complete reset of the Eurovision song contest, “on different grounds,” while insisting that the political distribution of votes has nothing to do with artistic performance. “We are politicizing more and more an important (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]