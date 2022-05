Cegeka launches its C-SOR2C cyber security solution

Cegeka launches its C-SOR2C cyber security solution. European IT company Cegeka has expanded its cyber security services with the introduction of its latest solution, the C-SOR2C (Cyber Security Operations and Response Centre). C-SOR2C covers all activity related to monitoring, detecting and responding to cyber security incidents. The launch was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]