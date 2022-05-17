Cushman & Wakefield Echinox strengthens its Asset Services team by appointing Roxana Nicolae as Workplace Manager

Roxana Nicolae has 17 years of experience in Integrated Facilities Management for corporate clients, such as Bitdefender, Adobe or Superbet. In her new role, Roxana will (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]