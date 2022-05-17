RO blockchain project for media & entertainment sectors to open first public funding round next month

RO blockchain project for media & entertainment sectors to open first public funding round next month. Clapart, a Romanian blockchain project allowing the public to invest in the projects of their favorite artists, is set to open a first public funding round targeting mainly local audiences on June 1. The platform brings blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to the media and entertainment (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]