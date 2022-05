Digi Communications’ Revenue Up 21% YoY To EUR361M In 1Q/2022

Digi Communications’ Revenue Up 21% YoY To EUR361M In 1Q/2022. Telecom operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) on Tuesday reported revenue of EUR360.6 million on March 31, 2022, up almost 21% from RON297.9 million in the same period in 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]