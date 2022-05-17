Vienna Insurance Group Ends 1Q/2021 With EUR124M Profit Before Tax And EUR3.45B Underwritings

Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which owns insurers Omanisig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata in Romania, on Tuesday said it ended the first quarter of 2022 with profit before tax of EUR124 million and a volume of underwritings of EUR3.45 billion, up 11.2% on the year, in line with data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]