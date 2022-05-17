Romania starts vaccinations with fourth dose of COVID vaccine, but more than half of the population had none



Romania starts vaccinations with fourth dose of COVID vaccine, but more than half of the population had none.

Romania has started administering the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine although international health organizations haven't issued recommendations on the need for a fourth dose yet. More than half of Romanians are unvaccinated and only one in ten Romanians have taken the booster shot. Romanians (...)