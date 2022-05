Packaging Maker Promateris Revenue Up 22% to RON43M in Q1

Packaging Maker Promateris Revenue Up 22% to RON43M in Q1. Romanian packaging maker Promateris (PPL.RO) posted consolidated re venue of RON42.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 22% on the year-ago period, RON4.6 million EBITDA and RON1.2 million net profit, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]