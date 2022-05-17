Romania’s Government will guarantee loans for students and young families

Romania’s Government will guarantee loans for students and young families. Romania’s Government plans to offer state guarantees for loans of up to EUR 15,000 taken by young adults who start a new family and up to EUR 10,000 for students, the Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Gabriela Firea (PSD), announced on Family Day (May 15). The first program is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]