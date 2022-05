KeysFin: Local Freight Carriers’ 2021 Turnover May Hit Record High Of RON75B

KeysFin: Local Freight Carriers’ 2021 Turnover May Hit Record High Of RON75B. The turnover of local freight carriers decreased marginally in 2020, by 0.7% compared to 2019, but remained 36% above the 2016 level, to almost RON66 billion, in line with a Keysfin analysis which predicts a record level of RON75 billion for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]