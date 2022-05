Cemacon Makes 130% Higher Profit in Q1

Cemacon Makes 130% Higher Profit in Q1. Construction material manufacturer Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO) posted RON16.5 million net profit in the first quarter of 2022, 130% higher than in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]