Together with Romania and UNHCR, Japan provides crucial support for people displaced by the invasion in Ukraine



Together with Romania and UNHCR, Japan provides crucial support for people displaced by the invasion in Ukraine.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes an airlift, supported by the Government of Japan, to bring crucial support to people who were forced to flee their homes. The Government of Japan is a long-standing UNHCR partner. Since the start of the invasion, governments, the private sector, (...)