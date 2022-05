Increasing the GDP might help winning Eurovision

Increasing the GDP might help winning Eurovision. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Eurovision 2022 elected its winner in Turin, Italy and this year was Ukraine. This came as no surprise, Kalush Orchestra melody “Stefania” being a favorite. An actual surprise was in fact the Romanian song “LLamame” by WRS. It was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]