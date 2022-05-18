Compostable packaging producer Promateris reports 22% stronger revenues in Q1

Promateris (BVB: PPL), a Romanian industrial group and leader in Central and Eastern Europe in the production of biodegradable and compostable packaging, reported consolidated revenues of RON 42.7 mln (EUR 8.6 mln) in the first three months of 2022, 22% more compared to the same period of the