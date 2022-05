Romania’s economy increases unexpectedly by 6.5% YoY in Q1

Romania’s economy increases unexpectedly by 6.5% YoY in Q1. Romania’s GDP increased by a real 6.5% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period of 2021 (YoY), according to the flash estimate published by the statistics office INS on May 17. The seasonally-adjusted quarterly GDP increased by 5.2% compared to Q4 (QoQ), after the 1.0% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]