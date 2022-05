SMTLR01 Pre-emptive Rights Issued For Capital Increase Carried Out By Simtel Team To Be Traded In May 18-24 Period



The Bucharest Stock Exchange announced that SMTLR01 pre-emptive rights issued for the share capital increase carried out by Simtel Team (SMTL) will start trading on Wednesday (May 18).