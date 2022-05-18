Bittnet Group posts consolidated revenues of 33.1 million lei in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 62%



Bittnet Group posts consolidated revenues of 33.1 million lei in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 62%.

Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts consolidated revenues of 33.1 million lei in the first quarter of 2022, a 62% increase compared to the same period last year and a gross margin of 6.5 million lei, 2.5 million... The post (...)