Catinvest Completes Second Stage Of Electroputere Parc Craiova Development

Catinvest Completes Second Stage Of Electroputere Parc Craiova Development. French real estate group Catinvest has completed the second phase of the Electroputere Parc development and it will soon finalize expansion works on the Electroputere Mall which will enable the opening of new stores, restaurants and a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]