Romania Gets EUR368M Loan From EIB To Build Regional Hospital In Craiova. Healthcare for 1.9 million people living in south-western Romania will be transformed following construction of a new regional hospital in Craiova backed by a 368 million Euro long-term EIB loan. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]