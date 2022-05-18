Chamber of Deputies clears the Offshore Law. Ciolacu: Romania, on fast track to energy independence

The Chamber of Deputies has adopted the draft Offshore Law on Wednesday. There were 248 votes "in favor" and 34 votes "against". The draft law regulates a set of measures regarding the stability of the fiscal regime and petroleum royalties. Speaker Ciolacu: Romania, on fast track to energy independence.