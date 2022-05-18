 
SIF Banat-Crisana Group Buys Tutunul Romanesc Site in Bucharest for EUR33.5M
SIF Banat-Crisana Group Buys Tutunul Romanesc Site in Bucharest for EUR33.5M.

SIF SPV TWO, a company of the SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) Group, on Wednesday bought the site of the „Tutunul romanesc” plant in Bucharest. The previous site owner was Interagro SA, a company under reorganization, and SIF SPV TWO bought it at an auction held by insolvency specialist CITR, for (...)

