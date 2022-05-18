SIF Hoteluri Switches To RON760,000 Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON4.6M Net Profit In 1Q/2021

SIF Hoteluri Switches To RON760,000 Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON4.6M Net Profit In 1Q/2021. SIF Hoteluri (CAOR.RO), a company almost entirely held by regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), on Wednesday reported a net loss of almost RON760,000 for the first three months of 2022, as compared to a net profit of RON4.6 million in the first quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]