SIF Hoteluri Switches To RON760,000 Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON4.6M Net Profit In 1Q/2021
May 18, 2022
SIF Hoteluri (CAOR.RO), a company almost entirely held by regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), on Wednesday reported a net loss of almost RON760,000 for the first three months of 2022, as compared to a net profit of RON4.6 million in the first quarter of (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]