JLL Romania: Residential Sales Market Expected To See Stagnation And Correction

JLL Romania: Residential Sales Market Expected To See Stagnation And Correction. The residential sales market is expected to go through a period of stagnation and correction, as harsher lending conditions, inflation and rising construction costs will change consumption consumer bahavior and moderate major acquisitions, according to JLL (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]