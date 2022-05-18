Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea obtains new postponement in the extradition process

Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea obtains new postponement in the extradition process. The Sofia Court of Appeal postponed on Wednesday for the beginning of June, the debates in the extradition process of former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea, who has to serve in Romania a sentence of 6 years’ imprisonment. According to the representatives of the Sofia Court of Appeal, Elena (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]