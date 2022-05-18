Promateris posts a 22% increase in revenue in the first three months of 2022 and continues its investment strategy
May 18, 2022
Promateris (BVB: PPL), a Romanian industrial group and leader in Central and Eastern Europe in the production of biodegradable and compostable packaging, posts a consolidated turnover of 42.7 million lei in the first three months of 2022, a 22% increase compared to the same period of last year, (...)
