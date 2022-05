Zentiva Posts RON169M Revenue in Q1

Zentiva (SCD.RO) the largest pharmaceutical producer with facilities of its own in Romania, ended the first quarter of 2022 with growth of 7% in revenue to RON169.2 million, compared with the same time last year, the company said in its report with the Bucharest Stock