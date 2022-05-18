Maintenance capability for Black Hawk helicopters, at Romaero, with Lockheed Martin and Aerostar

Maintenance capability for Black Hawk helicopters, at Romaero, with Lockheed Martin and Aerostar. The maintenance capacity for Black Hawk helicopters is to be built at Romaero with Lockheed Martin and Aerostar, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Wednesday after the signing ceremony of the letter of intent with Lockheed Martin. “It is a maintenance capability for these Black Hawk (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]