Bulgaria hasn't decided yet whether to extradite former Romanian minister Udrea. A court in Sofia postponed for June 8 its final ruling in the case of the extradition request submitted by the Romanian authorities for former minister Elena Udrea, expected to serve six years in jail for bribe-taking. Elena Udrea will remain in custody in Bulgaria until the judges' ruling.