May 19, 2022

Romanian Govt. helps employers to increase the wages currently set at minimum statutory level
Romanian Govt. helps employers to increase the wages currently set at minimum statutory level.

The temporary facility for waiving the taxes and social security contribution for the voluntary increase of the minimum wage by RON 200 was approved, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced at the end of the May 18 meeting of the Executive. In essence, the bill aims to allow employers (...)


 
 
Faurecia Romania Revenue Flat at RON1B in 2021 Faurecia Romania, the local subsidiary of France’s Faurecia, posted RON1.038 billion (EUR211 million) revenue in 2021, 1% lower year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.

Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Returns to Profit in 2021Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Returns to Profit in 2021 Footwear retailer Benvenuti, held by Romanian entrepreneur Dan Pavel, posted almost RON123.4 milion (EUR25 million) sales in 2021, an increase of 26.5% on 2020, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.

PwC report: Green car sales continue to grow in Europe despite supply problems and high raw material prices, especially in Russia Sales of green cars (hybrid, BEV/electric and PHEV/plug-in hybrid) in Europe accelerated by 13% in the first quarter of 2022, after a 6% increase in the final quarter of last year, as manufacturers continue to face component shortages, according to an analysis by Strategy&, the global (...)

President Iohannis, Portuguese PM Costa discuss security situation at the EU border and ways to support Ukraine President Klaus Iohannis met on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as the security situation at the EU border and ways to support Ukraine. According to a release sent to Agerpres by the (...)

Zes Zollner Electronic Reports Nearly RON1.5B Turnover For 2021 Component and electronic equipment manufacturer Zes Zollner Electronics, the Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s Zollner Electronics, registered a turnover of nearly RON1.49 billion (over EUR303 million) in 2021, up 26.5% from 2020, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...)

New regulation requires couriers in Romania to report cash payments on delivery Romania’s Government recently adopted new regulations obliging couriers operating in the country to store data regarding people who paid cash reimbursements for online deliveries, according to Economedia. The couriers will have to report the data to the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (...)

Romania Raises RON881M Selling Bonds At 8.12% Yield Romania's finance ministry raised RON881 million on Thursday (May 19), above the planned level of RON300 million, selling bonds maturing in 2029, at an annual average yield of 8.12%.

 


