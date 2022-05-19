BVB-listed Teraplast gets 50% state grant for EUR 11.2 mln stretch film factory
May 19, 2022
BVB-listed Teraplast gets 50% state grant for EUR 11.2 mln stretch film factory.
Romanian construction materials group TeraPlast Group announced that it received a state grant worth 50% of the eligible expenditures related to the construction of a stretch film production unit estimated to cost EUR 11.2 mln. The construction of the new factory will start this year. The (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]