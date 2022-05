Romania issues USD 1.75 bln Eurobonds in third move this year

Romania issues USD 1.75 bln Eurobonds in third move this year. The Government of Romania has tapped the international market for the third time this year by selling USD 1.75 bln bonds with maturities of 5.5 years and 12 years on May 18. Thus, it sold USD 1 bln of 5.5-year bonds and USD 750 mln of 12-year bonds. "Because local banks are close to reaching (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]