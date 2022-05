MedLife Solomed Pitesti Aims to Reach EUR3M Turnover in 2022, Up 20% from 2021

MedLife Solomed Pitesti Aims to Reach EUR3M Turnover in 2022, Up 20% from 2021. MedLife Solomed Pitesti is likely to reach turnover worth around EUR3 million this year, 20% higher than last year’s, with the main investment project for 2022 envisaging the completion of a hyper-clinic worth around EUR2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]