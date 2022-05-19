Christian Badea conducts for the first time at the Bucharest National Opera House an exceptional cast in Otello by Verdi, on June 8th and 11th



Christian Badea conducts for the first time at the Bucharest National Opera House an exceptional cast in Otello by Verdi, on June 8th and 11th.

Maestro Christian Badea, with an impressive career in the most important opera theatres of the world, such as the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, Wiener Staatsoper, Bayerische Staatsoper München, Sydney Opera or Teatro Colón, conducts for the first time at Bucharest National Opera. The (...)