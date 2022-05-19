Bacolux Group To Open Four-Star Bacolux Koralio Hotel In Eforie Nord In Early June After EUR7M Investment

Bacolux Group To Open Four-Star Bacolux Koralio Hotel In Eforie Nord In Early June After EUR7M Investment. The Bacolux chain, held by Marius and Razvan Bazavan brothers, which includes the Diana and Afrodita hotels in Baile Herculane, will be opening the four-star Bacolux Koralio hotel in Eforie Nord seaside resort at the beginning of June 2022. The investment in the new hotel exceeded EUR7 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]