Portuguese PM Antonio Costa in Bucharest: We are unquestionably supporters of Romania’s Schengen bid. Romania, Portugal sign defense cooperation agreement aimed to deepen bilateral defense cooperation

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa in Bucharest: We are unquestionably supporters of Romania’s Schengen bid. Romania, Portugal sign defense cooperation agreement aimed to deepen bilateral defense cooperation. Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa, on a working visit to Romania, conveyed on Thursday his support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area. “This is my first bilateral visit in my new term as Prime Minister and I am very pleased to be here in Romania. I... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]