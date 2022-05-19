Russian embassy in Romania: Rumors about Putin’s poor health are as false as the Bucha massacre



Russian embassy in Romania: Rumors about Putin’s poor health are as false as the Bucha massacre.

The rumors of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s bad health, propagated by the Western media and “sadly repeated in Romania as well,” are “as untrue as the falsehoods that constantly appear about, say, the ‘massacres’ carried out by Russian troops on civilians in Bucha, Borodianka and other (...)