ROCA Industry Completes Acquisition Of 70% Stake In Eco Euro Doors

ROCA Industry Completes Acquisition Of 70% Stake In Eco Euro Doors. ROCA Industry, a holding company set up by ROCA Investments as Holdingorck1 with the Trade Register, has completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in Eco Euro Doors (EED). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]