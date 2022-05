Zes Zollner Electronic Reports Nearly RON1.5B Turnover For 2021

Zes Zollner Electronic Reports Nearly RON1.5B Turnover For 2021. Component and electronic equipment manufacturer Zes Zollner Electronics, the Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s Zollner Electronics, registered a turnover of nearly RON1.49 billion (over EUR303 million) in 2021, up 26.5% from 2020, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]