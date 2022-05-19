SVN Romania and EFMS start Svelppy, a property management company for rented homes

SVN Romania and EFMS start Svelppy, a property management company for rented homes. Real estate consultant SVN Romania and Exclusive Facility Management Services (EFMS), one of the biggest companies active on the property and facility management market from Romania, launched Svelppy, a property management company for rented homes. The new established company will offer (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]