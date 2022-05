Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Returns to Profit in 2021Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Returns to Profit in 2021

Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Returns to Profit in 2021

Footwear retailer Benvenuti, held by Romanian entrepreneur Dan Pavel, posted almost RON123.4 milion (EUR25 million) sales in 2021, an increase of 26.5% on 2020, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.