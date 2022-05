Faurecia Romania Revenue Flat at RON1B in 2021

Faurecia Romania Revenue Flat at RON1B in 2021. Faurecia Romania, the local subsidiary of France’s Faurecia, posted RON1.038 billion (EUR211 million) revenue in 2021, 1% lower year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]