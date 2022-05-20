SIF Banat Crisana pays EUR 33.6 mln for 6.2 ha of land in western Bucharest

SIF Banat Crisana pays EUR 33.6 mln for 6.2 ha of land in western Bucharest. Romanian insolvency house CITR sold on May 19, at a public auction, the 6.2-hectare plot of land once owned by the former tobacco factory Tutunul Romanesc. Local investment fund SIF Banat Crişana (SIF1) paid EUR 33.6 mln for the land located in the western part of Bucharest, which is in line (...)